For India's Backward Castes, IITs & IIMs Have Become 'Centres of Exclusion'

In November last year, a division bench of the Supreme Court headed by Justice DY Chandrachud invoked Article 142 of the Indian Constitution to direct IIT Bombay authorities to create a seat for a Dalit student who could not secure admission due to his inability to arrange the required fees within the stipulated time. Justice Chandrachud pulled up the IIT authorities with remarkable words: “He is a Dalit boy. His sister transferred money to him, you need to understand the reality of what happens on the ground.” Further, the Supreme court in its final judgment said, “Having regard to the fact of the case, it would be a grave travesty of justice for the young Dalit student who had to finally move this court is turned away from its portal, for difficulties he has encountered in acquiring funds necessary to pay to acquire seats at IIT Bombay.”

The verdict and the hearing of the case are just a glimpse of the experiences of students from marginalised castes in India’s prominent public institutions of technology education. At the heart of this experience is the reality of caste and tyrannical rules of meritocracy.