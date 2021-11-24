Story of a Dalit Student Who Got Supreme Court To Create Seat for Him at IIT-B

After that disappointing journey to Kharagpur, when Singh decided to pursue it legally, he went to Allahabad to meet an advocate who suggested he file a case in Mumbai instead. “The same day I took a train to Mumbai and met advocate Jyoti Chavan who fought my case in the Bombay High Court.

"In the last 20 days, we spent a lot of money. There was financial strain, it’s not been easy. My parents were heartbroken when all of this happened. We had a very sad Diwali, and for four-five days, we were just on call with our lawyers over this case,” said Singh.

After the Bombay High Court dismissed his petition, Singh was introduced to Chitale who fought the case in the Supreme Court pro bono.

With the tough 20 days behind him now, Singh has IIT-B classes to look forward to now. "I was excited to be on campus but due to COVID-19, classes will be offline now. Students will probably be on campus next April,” said Singh.



His family is beaming with joy. “I knew I could win,” he said. Tomorrow, he turns 18, and the Singh family has several reasons to celebrate now. “There were no celebrations on Diwali but we will have a double celebration on my birthday. All my friends are asking for a party. I am still planning what to do but I am looking forward to celebrating my success with friends and family,” he said.