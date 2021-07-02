Alleging Caste Discrimination, IIT-Madras Asst Professor Quits Job

In a strongly worded email, an assistant professor of Indian Institute of Technology-Madras, has said that he is quitting his job in the institute owing to the caste discrimination that he had faced here.



Assistant Professor Vipin P Veetil from the department of Humanities and Social Sciences claimed that the discrimination came from individuals in position of power, irrespective of their claimed political affiliations and gender. The email was leaked to the media on Thursday, 1 July.