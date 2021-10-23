Facebook Took No Actions Against Fake Accounts Linked To BJP MP: Whistleblower

In the new disclosures by Zhang, she told NDTV that after identifying five fake networks and taking four down, "the only case in which we knew who was responsible was a BJP politician that I was not able to take down. Despite repeated reminders, Facebook even refused to acknowledge the problem," she told NDTV.

"Democracy cannot survive if there is one set of rules for the elites and powerful and one set of rules for everyone else," she added.

Facebook denied these claims and said they "fundamentally disagree with Ms Zhang's characterization of our priorities and efforts to root out abuse on our platform," according to NDTV.

(With Inputs from NDTV and AFP)