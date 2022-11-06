Elaben: Remembering The Soft Revolutionary

In 2006, I got a call from her office saying that she was invited as the keynote speaker for an event organised by a Gandhian Association in Bhubaneshwar, Orissa, but instead of her going, she requested me to represent her to deliver the keynote address.

I was overwhelmed that she had confidence in me, a young director from a neighbouring country. I, of course, accepted and was exposed to one more amazing set up and social leadership in Orissa. Of course, no one can fill in the shoes of Elaben but with gestures like these she succeeded in creating women leaders all over the world.

Before working in the development sector, I was a working journalist as Editor of The Independent Weekly in Nepal. During my career as a development worker, I continued writing articles in several newspapers.

Elaben was aware of my journalistic skills. During my tenure with ISMW, there was a visit by the CEO of Citigroup Inc, the American multinational Bank, and a big press meet was organised in Mumbai. Ela Bhatt was the chief guest. She asked me to accompany her.

The Citigroup CEO, in his opening remark, mentioned that the press meet was mainly to focus on the informal sector and the interest that Citigroup had in its investments there, so the questions should focus on the informal sector. There was a pin drop silence. No questions.

I could feel Elaben’ eyes on me and quickly posed a question on what the Citigroup’s views were on whether the poor were bankable. Although the CEO did focus on this topic, the main queries of the press was on the macro-economy and financial growth in India and globally.

Very little coverage was given by the mainstream media on microfinance but The Economic Times carried my article on the microfinance sector in India and the need for the poor to access external finance.