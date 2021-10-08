Will Ensure Adequate Liquidity to Support Economic Recovery: RBI Governor

"Even with all these operations, the liquidity absorbed under the fixed rate reverse repo would still be around Rs 2 to 3 lakh crore in the first week of December 2021," he added.

Furthermore, he said with the resumption of normal liquidity operations since mid-January 2021, 14-day VRRR auctions have been deployed as the main instrument under the liquidity management framework.

"Market appetite for VRRRs has been enthusiastic. Moreover, the higher remuneration which VRRR offers vis-a-vis the fixed rate reverse repo is also rendering the former relatively attractive."