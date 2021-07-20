Dear Government, Here Are 5 Reasons to Not Trust You After Pegasus

No one deployed Pegasus. Just like no one is responsible for the attack on JNU students in 2020, or the deaths of thousands in 2021 from lack of medical help.

While there has been no categorical denial from the Union government that over 300 Indian mobile telephone numbers were targeted by the Pegasus spyware, the responses on 18 and 19 July as well as in 2019 seem to hold no one accountable for the illegal act.

According to a report on Sunday, 18 July by The Wire, Pegasus – a spyware made by the Israeli cyber weapons company the NSO Group - had purportedly been used to spy on at least 300 Indian phone numbers, including those of over 40 senior journalists, opposition leaders, government officials, Constitutional appointees, and rights activists.