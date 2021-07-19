Pegasus Row: Cong Calls for Probe; BJP Says ‘Not a Shred of Evidence’

Speaking at a press conference on Monday, 19 May, former IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad stated that there was 'not a shred of evidence' linking the Union government or the BJP to the Pegasus spyware operation, and suggested that the development was a ploy of the Opposition and other entities to defame the Centre.

"Why these kinds of questions are raised at the time of important events? Riots were incited during Trump's visit, Pegasus story was circulated during 2019 polls and again it's in the news when Parliament is in session & when Congress is in a very bad situation," Prasad said.

He suggested that the report, which came a day before the commencement of the Monsoon session of Parliament, was an attempt to disrupt the parliamentary proceedings.