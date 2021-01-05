Dear Indian Filmmakers, Stop Showing Dalits & Minorities As ‘Weak’

What needs to be understood is that ‘untouchability’, although banned, continues to prevail, interestingly also among the marginalised Dalit community itself.

Also, the group of people who have suffered even more among the Dalit community are the Dalit women — being doubly ‘oppressed’ among the oppressed.

It is worth noting that various legislations, programmes and policies do not specifically deal with the atrocities committed against Dalit women per se, and they are not given prominence in news media. However, many incidents of atrocities faced by Dalit women have been highlighted through cinema. For example, the Tamil movie Pariyerum Perumal (2018) highlights the impact of caste hierarchy on Dalits.