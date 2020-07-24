Vicky, Richa, Shweta Share Memories as 'Masaan' Clocks Five Years

Directed by Neeraj Ghaywan, Vicky Kaushal, Shweta Tripathi and Richa Chadha's film Masaan completed five years on Friday, 24 July. To mark the special occasion, the actors took to social media to share memories of the film. Shweta penned a moving note on Instagram as she recalled going to Benaras for the premiere of Masaan.

"This day. 5 years back.One of the most important things for an actor is that first Friday, when the world sees them on the BIG screen for the first time.And I really couldn’t have asked for a better one. The team, the story, the characters, the place, the music.. all of it so, soooo special and close to our hearts.We were in Benaras for the premiere. The city where where it all began. Khud ka hair and make-up karke, muskuraatey hoe aur tummy mein bahut saari ko lekar pahuch gaye thee hum apni film sabke saath dekhne.We felt all kinds of then and still do. Thank you for the love, the poetry and the baarish.Thank you for making us your Devi, Deepak aur Shaalu", Shweta wrote alongside a series of photos of the events and press conferences they attended.