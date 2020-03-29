PM Modi’s Mann Ki Baat Apology Minus Regret Is Just Grandstanding

Although he persistently pours scorn on journalists and has encouraged right-wing supporters to ridicule them, there is an unfulfilled scribe within his persona.



This became first visible in January 2015 when he 'interviewed' President of United States Barack Obama during his state visit to India. In Mann Ki Baat episodes, he has routinely conversed and asked questions of pre-selected people. It was no different in the latest broadcast.

But the India that was presented through these conversations was predominantly middle-class and upbeat. In these times, when Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath committed an act of social ‘proximity’ within hours of Modi announcing the nationwide 21-day lockdown – to shift the idol of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya in a ritual attended by several score people in a close huddle, no less – it cannot be missed that the first caller who to be hooked on the show, was a person named Ram.

One of the doctors on the show twice used the ‘aap ke aashirwaad’ se (with your blessing) phrase when explaining how medical management in the country was running smoothly.