India Under Total Lockdown: Has Modi Chalked Out a Rational Plan?

It was obvious, on learning about the broadcast of a new episode of Modi@8, that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would ramp up previously taken and announced measures to combat the threat from the coronavirus pandemic.

Soon, I stepped out with the twin objectives of replenishing groceries and other essentials and topping up the fuel tank. In hindsight, the second item could have been done without – where could one drive to during a lockdown? But, human minds – if it is not the prime minister's or his advisers’ – can be excused a separate chamber for irrationalities.

Curious, as journalists should be, I took the main road while returning. It connects two major arterial highways heading out of the capital and is close to the Interstate Bus Terminus on the edge of Delhi's eastern periphery.

Hundreds were walking in lines of five or six. Young, in their twenties and early thirties, a few had women and children in tow too. Most carried rucksacks while others dragged cheap, non-branded trolleys or just inexpensive sling bags. Tired, they were sweating profusely in the sun that has begun turning harsh.