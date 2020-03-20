Janata Curfew: Why Modi’s Call for Self-Imposed Lockdown is Tricky

In an address to the nation which contained several positive takeaways, the worry is that the entire focus can get riveted on the 'event' which Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called for – the Janata Curfew, and its accompanying clapping and cacophony of sounds from ringing bells.

Already, a large number of people from celebrities, political loyalists, to the hoi polloi, have relayed enthusiastic endorsements of one another.

The entire nation has been beseeched to come out and thank doctors, medical personnel, cleaning staff and others who have embarked on a journey which has barely begun.

One, however, hopes that with Sunday's 'success' behind him, Modi would be able to shift the goal post. The ultimate objective is to prepare people for longer periods in solitude and one hopes this experience of self-enforced lockdown would do so.