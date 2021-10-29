COP26 Summit: Is Glasgow an Ideal Host for UN's Climate Change Conference?

Glasgow is at first glance an unlikely venue for the COP26 climate change conference which opens on Sunday, to be attended by Narendra Modi, Joe Biden and dozens of other world leaders. It once rejoiced in being described as the second city of Empire—based on the river Clyde on the west coast of Scotland, an industrial hub for shipbuilding, engineering and textiles, close to the Scottish coalfields, and its prosperity enhanced by sea-faring links with North America and the Caribbean.

Those rust-bucket industries have all but disappeared; Glasgow, its population down from over a million to less than two-thirds of a million, is no longer even Britain's second city; within Scotland indeed, it plays second string to the national capital, Edinburgh, which while less populous is older and prettier.