Ahead of COP26, TIME Magazine Cover Features PM Modi, Biden, Queen & Others

Ahead of the 26th Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, the TIME Magazine has released its latest cover featuring Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with a slew of other world leaders.



Other prominent figures on the cover image include United States President Joe Biden, Queen Elizabeth and Climate Activist Greta Thunberg, but the picture also shows a lot of unoccupied chairs — all placed amid a raging storm.

The issue is called ‘Last Call’ and TIME’s decription of the cover image on Instagram reads: