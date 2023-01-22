Contraceptives & Minors: Why Karnataka Should Invest in ‘Sexuality Education’

Many research studies have shown that "adolescent sexuality is a normal and expected aspect of adolescent development." The resurgence of developmental hormones and the growth of reproductive parts of adolescent bodies induce feelings of sexual attraction.

In a prevailing environment of shame and secrecy surrounding the act of sex or any sexual feeling, socially and legally, there is a prevailing denial of adolescent sexuality. The Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012 and the Indian Penal Code, 1860, do not recognise the possibility of consensual sexual acts among adolescents. The truth, however, is that children below the age of 18 are having sex.

Why has the debate around adolescent sexuality resurfaced?