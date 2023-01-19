Karnataka Bans Sale of Condoms and Contraceptives to Minors: What We Know
The ban comes after condoms and contraceptives were found in the bags of Class X students.
The Drugs Control Department (DCD) of Karnataka on Wednesday, 18 January, issued a circular to all pharmacists prohibiting them from selling condoms, oral contraceptives, and anti-depressant to minors.
Why the sudden move? This state-wide ban comes after condoms, contraceptives, cigarettes, and whiteners, were found recently in the bags of Class X students during a search by the representatives of a school. Following this, there were many petitions addressed to the Drug Control Department to take action.
What has the DCD said? Bhagoji T Khanapure, drugs controller of Karnataka, said, "Technically, the government is promoting condoms to prevent sexually transmitting diseases and also for population control. However, it is not for teens or school kids. Hence, the circular strictly says that medicines should not be sold for underage teens," BangaloreMirror quoted him as saying.
The big picture: It remains to be seen whether this move will further stigmatise adoloscent sex education, or whether it will deter teens from engaging in sexual relations. There are also concerns about how pharmacies plan to enforce the ban.
