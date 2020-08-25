Congress Crisis: Will Rahul & Priyanka Meet Dissenters Half-Way?

On the face of it, the Gandhis and their coteries seem to have ‘slapped down’ the 23 senior Congress leaders who wrote a letter of protest to Sonia Gandhi about the festering leadership crisis in the party and demanded change.

A stormy Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting resolved to maintain status quo. Sonia Gandhi stays on as interim president. There’s a vague promise of an AICC session in six months to elect a new full-time president, the COVID pandemic permitting. And the letter writers were rapped on the knuckles for ‘weakening’ the party at a time when it should have stood united behind the Gandhis, who, the resolution claimed, are the ‘only ones’ fighting the Modi government.