A Gandhi Could Still Lead Congress – But They Need to Democratise

The collective letter by 23 Congress leaders had raised three important issues: the question of a full-time and effective leadership, organisational rejuvenation and the party’s attitude to the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) ‘mis-governance’.

The reference to ‘full-time’ president was an allusion to Sonia Gandhi, whose poor health presumably did not permit her to devote all her energies to the Office of President, especially when Rahul Gandhi was in renunciation mode. The direct attack was on her inability to deliver and on her son who was ‘held responsible’ for the electoral failure of the 2019 general election.

The party’s stand on criticising the BJP government’s inadequate response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the steep economic decline, growing job losses and poverty, and the threat to India’s security by China, was never really in question, and wasn’t even opened for discussion. The important issue of organisational renewal of the party through democratisation, especially in the states, was entirely skirted.