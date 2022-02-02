Budget 2022: BJP Govt Has Conveniently Ignored Jobs, Women, Health & Education

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman started the innings of her much-awaited 2022 Budget speech by emphasising her macro-fiscal priorities to be positioned for a long-term budgetary vision of ‘India at 100’. It included areas of: ‘inclusive development’, ‘productivity enhancement’, ‘sunrise opportunities’, ‘energy transition’, ‘climate change’, and ‘PM Gati Shakti’.

The PM Gati Shakti Programme identified seven engines of growth: Roads, Railways, Airports, Ports, Mass Transport, Waterways, and logistics infrastructure. It seems these are the ‘engines of growth’ that the government feels committed to.

To enable a narrower understanding and reading of all key announcements made, without getting too lost in the details, it would be better here to critically focus this Budget’s meaning and analysis on two broader areas – job creation-job security and social-welfare spending priorities (with a focus on women).