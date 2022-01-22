Budget 2022: Can a ‘Consumption Tax’ for Rich Help India’s Uneven Recovery?

India’s Union Budget presentation in February has become a day of close observance for most economic and political commentators. It is a time when the ruling government is either trying to correct some ‘wrongs’ from last year’s fiscal arithmetic, or give a handful of ‘carrots’ for poll-bound state demographics for votes. In both these scenarios, there remains a sharp divergence between ‘what’s promised’ and ‘what’s delivered’.

For example, last year’s budget outlays by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman sought to offer an optimistic ‘pro-growth’ vision to the government’s long-term plan to kickstart (domestic) private investment through increased government-enabled capital spending with the hope to revive ‘animal spirits’ and ensure economic recovery across sectors.