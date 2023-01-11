Brazil Riots & Fake News Syndrome: How Bolsonaro’s Getting Away Harms Democracy

In Brazil, the 8 January riot in Brasilia was the culmination of a movement that began shortly after the 30 October election. Encouraged by social media influencers, thousands of people left their homes and families and went to live in tents in front of military barracks in hundreds of Brazilian cities to ask for a “federal intervention against fraud at the ballot box”.

Not even the games of the Brazilian team in the Qatar World Cup had the attention in these camps because their leaders considered the championship a distraction from their goals.

The expectation of this crowd, increasingly radicalised by social media, was that the Armed Forces would prevent the inauguration of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva in the Presidency— a fantasy in which a hallucinated ghost of communism was mixed with non-existent threats to the religious faith of Brazilians.

It was from these camps that, wrapped in flags and yellow-green decorations, the radicals came to invade the headquarters of the Presidency, the Supreme Court, and the Congress, armed with cell phones that fed other extremists with videos and live transmissions.