In Photos: Bolsonaro Supporters Storm Brazil's Congress, SC, Presidential Palace
Bolsonaristas - far-right supporters of Bolsonaro - stormed and vandalised key government buildings in Brasilia.
The supporters of former Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro stormed the Congress, the Supreme Court, and the presidential palace in Brasília on Sunday, 8 January, demanding that President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, who was sworn in last week, be ousted and jailed for “stealing the election.”
Bolsonaristas Storm Key Govt Buildings in Brazil
Latest Updates
Leftist parties plan pro-democracy rally on Monday
Left-wing parties are urging Brazilians to take part in a massive pro-democracy rally in Sao Paulo on Monday. In a post to its Twitter page, President Lula's Worker's Party urged Brazilians to take to the streets to oppose Sunday's "terrorist action" in Brasilia.
Brasilia guv removed
Supreme Court of Brazil removed the governor of Brasilia's federal district, Ibaneis Rocha, for 90 days. In an order after the riots, Justice Alexandre de Moraes said Ibaneis “not only made public statements defending a false ‘free political demonstration in Brasilia’ – even though all networks knew what attacks on the institutions and their members would be carried out – he also ignored all appeals by the authorities to carry out a security plan".
Meta To Block Content Supporting Storming
Meta, which owns Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp has said it has declared the storming of Brazil's Congress a "violating event" and that will start removing and blocking content defending the attack, BBC reported.
A spokesperson for Meta told the BBC that it would immediately remove posts "calling for people to take up arms or forcibly invade Congress, the Presidential palace and other federal buildings".
(With inputs from AP, BBC, Reuters.)
Topics: Brazil Lula Jair Bolsonaro
