BJP’s ‘Amrit Kaal’, AAP’s Rallies: The Art of Wooing Farmers & Ignoring Suicides

The following are a few examples of how the Centre and state governments do not want to see the farmers:

One. Farmer suicides due to debt and crop failure are a direct indictment of governments. That is the reason why the numbers are hidden or manipulated. Several states in the nation do not even provide data on farmer suicides to the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB). West Bengal, Bihar and Uttarakhand are a few examples. This keeps their image clean, their narrative guilt-free, and their policies untested.