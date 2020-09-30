Babri Acquittal: Do Our Courts Really ‘Care’ About Indian Muslims?

Whether it was a good film or not, it is apt to recall, even if for a moment, the 2011 Bollywood biographical thriller No One Killed Jessica.

The 30 September 2020 verdict by the Special CBI Judge, Surendra Kumar Yadav, in the Babri demolition case, is a replay of the title. But unlike the real life events on which the film was made (unrelated to our subject here), there will no pushback from civil society on this occasion.