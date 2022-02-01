BJP & Kashmir: Is Padma Award to Ghulam Nabi Azad Just ‘Appropriation’ Politics?

Since their inception in 1954, the Padma awards have been scarred by dissensions and disputes of “Refusinics” and “Returnees”.

The list of ‘refusiniks’ is long, each using different reasons for refusing the award. To refuse an invite or honour from the head of a state is considered utterly rude in diplomatic parlance. However, the president of India is not a sultan or a king. He is first among the equals. That is why his actions are questioned and contested.

The process of selecting the awardees is not without flaws. Partisan considerations are freely attributed. Obviously, the ‘pick and choose’ idiom is used as a right and more than judicious discretion by the parties in power.