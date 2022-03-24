Post-Mortem Shows Birbhum Victims Were Beaten, Then Burnt Alive: Report

A post-mortem conducted after charred bodies of at least eight people were recovered from Rampurhat in West Bengal's Birbhum district has shown that they were badly beaten up before being burnt alive, news agency PTI reported.

The houses had been burnt on the night of Monday, 21 March, amid protests over the alleged murder of a leader from the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) named Bhadu Sheikh. Nearly 10-12 houses were set ablaze and the bodies were recovered on Tuesday.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been constituted to probe the matter and 20 people have been arrested in the case so far. The Union Ministry of Home Affairs had also sought a report from the state administration over the incident of violence.