PM Modi & Pope Francis Discuss Climate Change, Poverty Ahead of G20 Summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a one-on-one interaction with Pope Francis at the Vatican City on Saturday, 30 October. He was accompanied by National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval and External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar.

PM Modi is on a two-day visit to Rome for the G20 Summit.

"I believe tradition is not to have an agenda when you discuss issues with His Holiness. And I think we respect that. I'm sure the issues that will be covered would cover a range of areas of interests in terms of the general global perspectives and issues that are important to all of us," Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla told reporters on Friday, 29 October.

"PM Modi had a very warm meeting with Pope Francis at the Vatican. The meeting was scheduled only for 20 minutes but went on for an hour. PM and the Pope discussed a wide range of issues aimed at making our planet better such as fighting climate change and removing poverty," sources told ANI.