Why Does Rishi Sunak’s Resume Skip His Past Stints With Banks, Hedge Funds?

Mitt Romney has had many avatars. He was the son of a former Governor (George Romney of Michigan), so he came from the pedigree as he waltzed his way into Harvard to earn both a Juris Doctor (JD) and an MBA.

Romney, of course, had his pick of jobs upon graduating. He was the crème de la crème in the country’s best and most competitive law school and business school, double accolades.

Companies and consultancies came calling, and he accepted his job at what was back then, viewed as a relatively middle-of-the-road consulting firm, Boston Consulting Group (BCG). He would then forge his biggest private-sector success with competitor Bain & Company, whom he joined in 1977. He would rise to the highest echelons as CEO and then help co-found the spin-off in Bain Capital, the private equity arm that became lucrative, adding to Romney’s personal coffers and professional credentials and launching him on his political track and earning him the gubernatorial seat in Massachusetts.