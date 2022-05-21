As Rupee Faces Choppy Waters, What Can the RBI Do?

India’s forex reserves exceeded $640 billion in end-October 2021, having risen by more than $72 billion in six months from $588 billion. Since then, forex reserves are continuously declining. The reserves are down to less than $600 billion now.

The Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) stated policy and strategy is to allow the Rupee to float freely but to maintain orderliness and stability in the forex market.

The RBI has spent more than $45 billion in the last six months to serve its policy objective. Yet, the Rupee’s nominal value has depreciated from Rs 74.9 to a dollar on 31 October 2021 to Rs 77.7 on 19 May 2022.