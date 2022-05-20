'In Order To Manage Our Food Security': India Justifies Wheat Export Ban at UNSC

Speaking at a meeting of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) late on Thursday, 19 May, India justified its recently-imposed ban on wheat exports, saying that the measure will help the country manage its food security while still supporting vulnerable countries.

"In order to manage our own overall food security and support the needs of neighbouring and other vulnerable developing countries, we have announced some measures regarding wheat exports on 13 May 2022. Let me reaffirm that these measures allow for export on the basis of approvals to those countries who are required to meet their food security demands. This will be done on the request from the concerned governments," Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan said.