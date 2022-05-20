'In Order To Manage Our Food Security': India Justifies Wheat Export Ban at UNSC
India said that the ban will help the country manage its food security while still supporting vulnerable countries.
Speaking at a meeting of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) late on Thursday, 19 May, India justified its recently-imposed ban on wheat exports, saying that the measure will help the country manage its food security while still supporting vulnerable countries.
"In order to manage our own overall food security and support the needs of neighbouring and other vulnerable developing countries, we have announced some measures regarding wheat exports on 13 May 2022. Let me reaffirm that these measures allow for export on the basis of approvals to those countries who are required to meet their food security demands. This will be done on the request from the concerned governments," Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan said.
At an open debate on ‘Maintenance of International Peace and Security - Conflict and Food Security,’ Muraleedharan said that the central government has recognised the "sudden spike" in global prices of wheat.
"We are committed to ensuring that such adverse impact on food security is effectively mitigated and the vulnerable cushioned against sudden changes in the global market," he stated, adding that the Indian government was assisting Sri Lanka, including with food assistance.
'Energy Security Equally Serious Concern': India Brings Up Russia-Ukraine at UNSC
As the world was struggling to find its way to emerge from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the conflict in Ukraine has had a profound impact, India said at the UNSC meet.
MoS Muraleedharan said that "energy security is equally a serious concern given that it has been a key collateral fall out of the conflict. This needs to be addressed through greater sensitivity to other countries' energy mix and import requirements, as well as by enhancing mutual cooperative efforts."
"The Global South has been adversely impacted both by the conflict itself, as well as by the various measures put in place in response. If the conflict does not give way to a meaningful path of dialogue and diplomacy immediately, there will be severe repercussions in the global economy which will derail the efforts of the Global South to secure food security and eradicate hunger in the run up to 2030."MoS Muraleedharan
In another UNSC meeting on Wednesday, India had called out the West, saying that foodgrains should not go the way of COVID-19 vaccines, and raised concern over hoarding and discrimination amid the increase in food prices.
