BJP Pushed ‘Murder’ Narrative in Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Study

A study published by social media researchers has found that the discussion around the death of late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput changed from suicide to “murder and conspiracy” after the first month.

The paper, authored by researchers Joyojeet Pal, Syeda Zainab Akbar, Ankur Sharma, Himani Negi and Anmol Panda, has tracked YouTube pages of news channels, hashtags and tweets from politicians, influencers, journalists, and media houses, and shows that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) affiliated members in their tweets used words like ‘murder’ over suicide more than other parties.

The study was conducted of posts from 14 June, the day of his death, to 12 September 2020. Tweets by over 2,000 journalists and media houses and 7,818 politicians were studied and 7,171 YouTube videos were analysed.