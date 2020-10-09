‘Republic Gave Us a Bad Name’: How News Debates Covered ‘TRP Scam’

The nation wants to know what exactly the Republic TV-TRP rigging controversy is.

News channels on Thursday evening had several answers: a “scam”, “scandal”, “dhokha”, “cheating”, “saazish”, “fraud”, “vishwaasghaat”, “racket”, “chori”.

Between 4pm and 10pm, television news was a roulette of these weighty words as news breaker Arnab Goswami (not for the first time) became the news maker.

The Mumbai Police on Thursday, 8 October, addressed a press conference, claiming that it has busted a "TRP scam", whereby Television Rating Points (TRPs) were being rigged.