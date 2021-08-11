Africans in India: When Will Racism, Violence, and Discrimination End?

In 2014, a mob attacked African students at a central Delhi metro station. In 2016, a mob in Bengaluru stripped a 21-year-old Tanzanian woman and attacked her friends after a Sudanese student ran over and killed a local woman. In 2017, five Nigerians were beaten up in Greater Noida following the death of a 17-year-old Indian student. Earlier this year, a 27-year-old Congolese died in police custody in Bengaluru, triggering protests by African nationals.

These abominable incidents of discrimination and violence reveal the fleeting moments of African lives in India before they are lost and forgotten again in the public gaze.

Who are they? What do they do? Why are they in India? All these questions rarely cross our minds while one covers the jarring cases of violence and discrimination against them. To sympathise and understand the causes of the rising Afrophobia, it's important to understand how they struggle to make a life for themselves in a hostile country like India.