2 African Students Brutalised in Roorkee College, Director Nabbed

Ibrahim, a dual citizen of Nigeria and Guinea, is a student of Roorkee Institute of Technology. The administration was allegedly troubled by him repeatedly leaving the college campus without an out-pass, in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ibrahim’s friend Eric, however, told The Quint that the administration had not granted an out-pass since March. “Ibrahim used to go out to get food,” said Eric. “And to get his phone and laptop repaired.”

According to Shehzad Ali, SI Police Station Bhagwanpur, the college administration had previously called the cops to have Ibrahim removed from the campus. But the cops had, in turn, advised the administration against it, said Shehzad Ali, and asked them to take it up with the relevant embassy. Clearly discontent with the police response, the authorities wrote to the private security guard agency “Hawk Commando” that was already associated with the college. The agency then, on the request of the authorities, sent 18 men to forcefully remove Ibrahim from the campus.