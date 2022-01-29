Abide With Me & Gandhi: Why a ‘Christian’ Hymn Rattles Today’s India

In a rational world, neither of these points should matter since, in a secular democracy, all citizens should be free to choose their religion – whether it is of Asian or Western origin – for whatever reason they deem fit and whenever they deem it fit to do so. And indeed, there are Indian Christian communities of less ancient vintage too. The only reason why it becomes necessary to emphasise these aspects of history is that the Indian right-wing has made – and continues to make – every effort to erase these realities in a bid to vilify India’s Christian minority.

The labelling of Abide With Me as a “colonial” hymn is part of this effort, a well-thought-out element of the propaganda that has contributed to this vilification of Indian Christians.