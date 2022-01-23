Gandhi's Favourite Hymn Dropped From Beating Retreat; Congress Slams Move

'Abide With Me', one of Mahatama Gandhi's favourite hymns, has been dropped from this year’s Beating Retreat ceremony, as can be gleaned from a brochure released by the Indian Army on Saturday, 22 January.

The hymn's place will reportedly be taken by Lata Mangeshkar's 'Aye Mere Watan Ke Logo.'

Beating Retreat is a military tradition that has trickled down from the time when troops would disengage from battle at sunset.

The Opposition has alleged that the removal of the hymn is a bid by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to erase the Mahatama's legacy, and a manifestation of the seeming "love for Godse".