2022 Elections: Cong's Fall Is Unique in the Global Crisis of Social Democracy

Congress was not at first a social democratic movement – in the 1880s that would have meant Marxist hard left – but an alliance of liberal, nationalist-minded forces. It spearheaded the freedom movement, and after independence, it was so broad that for many years, only the Communists on the left and the Swatantra Party and Jan Sangh on the right could escape its shadow and achieve a measure of electoral success.

But the party of ‘Garibi Hatao’ was unmistakably on the progressive side of the political spectrum – and with the rise of the clearly right-of-centre BJP, the Congress has at the national level been the centre-left counterpoint, advocating secularism, social justice, broader welfare programmes and the rights of minority communities.

The Congress is not the only nationalist movement that has found difficulty in sustaining itself once the primary goal of nationhood has been achieved. Take the example of the African National Congress in South Africa: it’s to the left of the Indian National Congress (there are Communist ministers in South Africa’s ANC-led government) and its achievement of a full non-racial democracy is much more recent. But it has also been tarnished by corruption scandals and nepotism and undermined by a lack of ideological moorings. The populist challenge to the ANC comes from the left, and particularly from Julius Malema’s Economic Freedom Fighters, which has so far failed to get its nationwide vote tally much over 10%.