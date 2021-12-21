J&K Delimitation Draft: Another ‘Experiment’ to Disempower Kashmir?

The demarcation of new electoral boundaries in Kashmir was already a contentious exercise, to begin with. Before the abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019, efforts to delimit the electoral constituencies in the former state were governed under the Jammu & Kashmir Representation of the People Act, 1957. Indeed, as per this law, the number of Assembly seats in Jammu & Kashmir was increased from 75 to 87 in 1995.

The basis for this redistricting was the population census of 1981, because the count in the year 1991 could not take place amid the raging insurgency and breakdown of state machinery.

In 2002, the ruling National Conference (NC) put a freeze on any new carving up of electoral units. The move was supposed to mirror a similar moratorium put in place across the rest of the country. It may have caused annoyance to a few Jammu-based parties who dragged the matter to Supreme Court, but much to their disappointment, the judiciary upheld the freeze.