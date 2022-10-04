Holy Cow! Inside India’s Cattle Census Post Protection Laws, Ban and Vigilantism

In 2014, Maharashtra also saw a change in power as the BJP-Shiv Sena formed the government. There was an obvious curiosity as a journalist about the initial decisions and announcements being made by the new government. Among very early decisions, the government declared a ban on the slaughter of cow progeny i.e. bulls and bullocks much before the BJP at the Centre became vocal about the issue.

Underestimating the larger socio-economic implication of the decision, the government approved the decision in 2015 and implemented it. For the first time, many restaurants and small slaughter shops displayed boards of “No Beef ” in the city. In the same year, the first case of mob lynching took place on 22 September 2015 in the small town of Dadri in Uttar Pradesh. This incident sparked a series of lynchings across the nation which was very disturbing and never thought of before.

The word ‘cow’ rocked the country and vigilantes emerged in every state beating, and terrorising people from Muslim, Dalit and marginalised communities. The journey helped me to connect the dots and the popular cow narrative started falling piece by piece before me. This was the point I decided to write a book and share my work with others who were too not supporting the violence.

Sorting out the huge data and understanding Hindi used for official work and other regional language scripts required experts. Jharkhand was the only state that replied in detail where I could see a clear pattern of how the cases under the cow protection law increased after 2014.

Haryana was another state that gave a complete reply about cases filed related to cow protection. Uttar Pradesh government denied data citing “confidential information”, Bihar too raised “security” concerns and Gujarat said no citing information under “intelligence and security.” Many other states did not even bother to reply. When the people are being killed by a mob in the name of the cow, how can the issue be called as “confidential?”

Despite 15 years of implementation of the RTI, the governments do not feel any responsibility towards providing information. The online RTI system does not work properly and is not at all accountable to reply.