Can Modi Negotiate FTAs Under the Swadeshi Jagran Manch's Shadow?

A slew of Free Trade Agreements (FTAs) on India’s table, which Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal is crowing about, will have a smooth passage domestically, unlike the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) New Delhi opted out of in 2019 at the eleventh hour.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi backed off from the RCEP — a retreat that ex-Foreign Secretary Shyam Saran called a “short-sighted move” that “left India out in the cold” — because of the relentless, no-holds-barred opposition by the Swadeshi Jagran Manch (SJM) affiliated to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), the motherboard of the Hindu Right.

Speaking exclusively to The Quint, SJM chief, Ashwini Mahajan, who almost singlehandedly forced India to dump the world’s largest trade deal, disclosed that he is in favour of FTAs, early harvest deals and Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreements (CECAs) that Piyush Goyal and Commerce and Industry Secretary B. V. R. Subrahmanyam are zealously pursuing.