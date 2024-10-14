Ratan Tata and Sam: A New York Encounter to Remember

I was, at that point in time, a graduate student of architecture at Columbia University in the city.

It was a moonlighting job at the Consulate General of India in New York City that I owe this occasion to. Impressed with my knowledge of the built environment of Manhattan, the diplomats at the Consulate General had deputed me to receive and show visiting dignitaries the sights of tourist interest in and around the city. When the situation demanded, I would accompany a chauffeur in a stretch limousine to chaperon these politicians or captains of industry from India.