Ratan Tata Mixed Old World Charm With New Age Boldness in a Colourful Career

Similarly, Tata Tea could not make headway as a global health beverage player in the US after it acquired a big stake in Glaceau for $677 million in 2006. But barely a year later, the stake was sold for $1.2 billion in a takeover battle that Coca-Cola won -- but the Tatas had made a neat profit of about $520 million on that one.

After the dealmaker came the corporate warrior who would stand up for his team. As Tata employees suffered in a planned Nano project at Singur in West Bengal, Ratan Tata stood firmly as a warrior against then West Bengal Opposition leader Mamata Banerjee in an epic conflict that saw the politician speaking for local farmers and livelihoods. The Nano project moved to Gujarat, after which it failed. But we would remember Ratan Tata as the man who would stand up against powerful politicians to defend his troops.

As he officially retired to make way for the dour Cyrus Mistry who became the chairman of Tata Sons, his role as Chairman Emeritus is the stuff of classic fiction. As a representative of the Tata Trusts that controlled Tata Sons, he summarily threw out Mistry in a boardroom coup in 2016.