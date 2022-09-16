PM Modi & Cheetahs: A Blog From Ground Zero Uncovering India’s Call to the Wild

Next morning, at dawn's first light, as I hear the gushing sound of the river and the raucous chorus of birds, my nerves are calmer and the joy of heading to the forest wipes out the memories of last night's ruckus.

Another fifty kms and we are finally in the park where we are at ground zero. We spot tall enclosures where the cheetahs will be kept and watch towers stationed in every two kms that will help the Forest Department monitor the precious cats.

A nilgai dashes through the trees, we see a few spotted deer, and a lone jackal. Spotted Deer have been brought in from other national parks to supplement the prey base here for the big cats. Scientists have raised many questions about whether the cheetahs will be able to hunt these animals given that neither one of these species are found in Africa.

I file my video story, we manage to climb on the watch towers. While the forest officials have been helpful, no one wants to speak to us on camera. “You must understand the sensitivities involved,“ says one senior officer “All I can say is, Kuno is ready for the cheetahs,” and turns back to his team.