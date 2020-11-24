Is France’s Multiculturalism Under Threat? An NRI Explains 

While I have spent a majority of my time in the capital, I have also travelled to other parts of France such as Lille, Lyon, Nice, Cannes, Marseille, Reims and Bourges. While a mere tourist in these cities, never have I felt excluded, or scrutinised. In fact, people here have been warmer and more welcoming, away from the hustle-bustle of stressful, Parisian life.

This year I decided to make the switch to take up dance professionally – I teach, perform and choreograph as a freelancer across various public and private organisations in Paris. I have collaborated with many French dancers, photographers, and artists. And it might come as a surprise, but Bollywood is quite the rage here – one would easily find classes in almost every centre d’animation in Paris.