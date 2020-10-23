Trump Vs Biden: Prayer of A Columnist Covering White House ‘War’

Not a surprise that more ‘Sturm und Drang’ tops four years of turbulence with the maddest, baddest crescendo to the finale. And the finale promises to drag on.

Why isn’t 3 November already over? Why isn’t the world already in the summer of 2021 and the next US president, whether Donald Trump or Joe Biden, confidently taking care of business?

Well, 3 November is still two weeks away. In the meantime, one must make sure that ears don’t start bleeding from the loud echo chambers of Fox News and CNN.

Appreciate if you can the completely different worlds your columnist must simultaneously occupy. Both are “pataal lok” in different ways. Only way out: go into survival mode.