Outrage Over Meena Harris’ Tweet of Kamala Harris as Goddess Durga

In a now-deleted tweet, niece of Democratic VP Candidate Kamala Harris, Meena Harris recently tweeted a photo of the former as Goddess Durga.

In the image, Kamala Harris sat atop a lion, with her ten arms each wielding a symbol of Goddess Durga's power. The lion she rode atop has Joe Biden's enraged face. The image depicted Harris vanquishing an incensed-looking Donald Trump.

Deeming the morphed photo 'offensive', Hindu groups in the US have sought an apology from Meena Harris.