In Search of a Home: What Do I Say When They Ask Me Where I'm Actually From?

I would narrate a story of my family’s migration from Bangladesh to India and their settlement in Assam, or I would simply tell them the name of the closest famous place to my hometown to avoid further conversation. I would also just tell them that "I do not feel belonged anywhere. Home is my people."

But I feel like an outsider, wanting to belong, wanting to call a place "home." Every time this question pops up, I feel like I am obliged to explain myself, my home, and my origin.

My family migrated from Bangladesh to Assam (India) during the India-Bangladesh crisis. There were thousands of families like mine, who migrated during that time and settled in Bark Valley, the southern part of Assam.

They found a home away from home where they could cook the super smelly dry fish and speak "Sylheti" and "Dhakaia" without fear of judgement. But things started changing as my generation started moving out of our respective hometowns in pursuit of better life opportunities.

After high school, I moved across India – for education and career aspirations. During this time, I met friends who are from the states of West Bengal and Assam.