‘Govt Fact Sheet’ on CAA-NRC a Pathetic Attempt to Dispel ‘Myths’

As a result, if the rules under the Citizenship Act are followed, as this mythbusting document claims, then those born after 1987 will have to show documentation relating to their parents.

For those who are born after 7 January 2004, it's an incredibly unfair process and you can see how the CAA will directly come into play there, because it excludes non-Muslims from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh from the ambit of the definition of illegal migrant.

And even if we assume for a moment that the government will relax the requirements and only require proof of birth in India, how on earth is that going to be any better? Even if we buy the claim that 90 percent of people in the country have Aadhaar, Aadhaar does not specify your place of birth.

Most people in India will not have a birth certificate. Even those who would be eligible for automatic citizenship by birth are unlikely to have documents to show this. Those who can't show citizenship by birth will have to then run from pillar to post to try and show it by naturalisation etc, which will be even more onerous.