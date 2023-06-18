Yeh Jo India Hai Na, Muslim Exodus in Uttarakhand Exposes India’s ‘Hate Toolkit’

"Hinduon ko jagana hoga, Jihadiyon ko bhagana hoga” (Hindus need to be awakened, Jihadis need to be chased away). “Jihadiyon ko jo dega sharan, unki behn betiyon ka hoga haran” (Anyone who protects Jihadis, their sisters and daughters will be kidnapped) – such posters and slogans were recently made and used by members of the Yamuna Ghati Hindu Jagriti Sangathan in Purola, Uttarakhand.

These posters are openly labelling Muslims as ‘Jihadis’ or terrorists. They also warn Muslims to leave Uttarakhand or face consequences. And sadly, unable to fight back, or trust the local police to protect them, several Muslims have left. They have left the homes where they were born, and brought up, where they had a livelihood and a life.